SPU To Be Reorganized For Enhanced Security Of Foreign Citizens And CPEC Projects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to reorganize the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision to promote industrial, economic, and tourism activities across the province.
The reorganization aims to further strengthen the security of foreign citizens, particularly Chinese nationals, and safeguard China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.
Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, during his visit to the SPU Headquarters at Manawan on Sunday, directed the establishment of regional offices, adoption of modern training modules, upgraded logistics, and use of advanced technology to enhance the unit’s capacity. He also ordered the preparation of a service structure and promotion roadmap for SPU personnel, under which officers completing their tenure in the unit will be eligible for district postings and subsequent promotions.
The IGP instructed early completion of the under-construction SPU Headquarters in Ladheke and called for improved facilities at the Manawan Headquarters, including workstations, offices, barracks, and washrooms. He also reviewed the vehicle tracking system monitoring foreign citizens’ movement at the Operations Room.
Dr. Usman Anwar praised the professional competence of the SPU, describing its role in providing a secure environment for foreign experts, investors, and tourists as “exemplary.” He added that the unit has played a vital role in ensuring the safety of CPEC and other national projects.
