S.Punjab Agri Secy for preparation of climate smart cotton seed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :South Punjab Secretary for Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday urged upon cotton scientists to prepare climate smart seeds in order to enhance the production.

He said this while chairing a meeting held to review overall cotton situation, at committee room of Agriculture Secretariat South Punjab. He directed the experts to evolve comprehensive and transparent system for preparation of quality seeds.

The seeds should have better ratio of nurture. The steps are also in progress to get consultancy and proposal for top quality seeds. The scientists must evolve a proper plan to transform cotton into highly profitable crop.

Saqib Ali observed that research on cotton should be done as per modern trends. There was no dearth of funds for research activities.

The scientists performances should also be observed after regular period, he stated. For revival of cotton crop, short, medium and long term plans were being introduced.

He also directed officials to impart guidance to farmers so that cotton targets should be achieved. Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif Ali, Dr Sagheer, Ahmed Jamshaid, Sabir Shahzad, Shahid Hussain, Zafarullah Sindhu and others officers were also present.