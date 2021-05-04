UrduPoint.com
Spurious Chilli Factory Unearthed, Accused Arrested

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:07 PM

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arrested

Food Safety Officer (FSO) Javaid Iqbal unearthed a spurious chilli factory and arrested one accused from the spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Food Safety Officer (FSO) Javaid Iqbal unearthed a spurious chilli factory and arrested one accused from the spot.

Spokesman of Punjab food Authority (PFA) said here on Tuesday that Waseem was indulged in preparing spurious chilli powder by using different kinds of material and color.

The PFA team along with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police conducted a surprise raid and arrested accused Waseem red handed from the spot while preparing spurious chilli powder.

The team sealed the factory premises and confiscated more than 700 kilograms material present on the spot. Further investigation was under way.

