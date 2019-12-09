UrduPoint.com
Spurious Drug Manufacturers Factory Raided In Rawalpindi

Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:52 PM

Spurious drug manufacturers factory raided in Rawalpindi

Officials of health department, along with local police Monday raided a factory and recovered manufacturing machines being used and medicines produced

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Officials of health department, along with local police Monday raided a factory and recovered manufacturing machines being used and medicines produced.

According to available details, Divisional Drug Controller Naveed Anwar, Area Drug Inspector Jawad Ahsan and Airport police raided at Astana-e-Shifa Gulzar-e-Quaid and recovered a big consignment of spurious drugs.

During the raid, officials said they had recovered a manufacturing machine, a tablet manufacturing machine, a syrup machine, capsules and drugs worth millions of rupees from the factory.

An health official Jawad Ahsan told that raid was conducted in the presence of Hakeem Abdul Majid and case would be registered under the Drugs Act.

