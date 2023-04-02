UrduPoint.com

Spurious Drugs Factory Unearthed, Material Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A deputy drug controller unearthed a factory producing spurious drugs and seized its material, though its owners and other accused escape from the scene.

A spokesman for the Health Department said here on Sunday that Deputy Drug Controller Mushan Asghar, along with Drug Inspector Khalid Mustafa, and a team conducted raid in Noorpur Main Bazaar Satiana Road and detected manufacturing of spurious drugs in a house under the title of 'HA Herbal Pharma'.

The owner and workers of the factory ran away after seeing the raid team managed to escape from the scene.

However, the raiding team seized huge quantity of spurious drugs from the spot and sealed premises after confiscating its machinery.

Samples of confiscated drugs were dispatched to the laboratory for analysis and a case was got registered against the factory owner.

