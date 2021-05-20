UrduPoint.com
Spurious Drugs Supplier Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:33 PM

Local police claimed to have arrested spurious drugs supplier with recovered large quantity of life-saving drugs including injections, tablets and syrups from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested spurious drugs supplier with recovered large quantity of life-saving drugs including injections, tablets and syrups from his possession.

Action was taken on direction of special branch of intelligence wing here Thursday morning.

The salesman identified as Muhammed Adeel was accused of supplying 'fake drugs' in pharmacies located in different parts of the city, Sub Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob of Thana BZU informed.

Drug Inspector of the local territory also rushed on call of the area police to help out investigation, it was said.

Recovered items were dispatched to drugs testing laboratory first of all. Later, criminal proceeding was started after proving the evidence of guilt through the report, said the Sub-inspector.

Further investigation was underway, said the police official.

