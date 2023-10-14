Spurious fennel factory sealed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a spurious fennel (saunf) factory and seized heavy quantity of various materials

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) unearthed a spurious fennel (saunf) factory and seized heavy quantity of various materials.

A spokesman for the PFA said here on Saturday that a team conducted a raid at a house in Chakki Chowk Khurarianwala and unearthed a factory where spurious fennel was being prepared.

The PFA team seized 315 kilograms (kg) of spurious fennel, 200-kg chalk powder, 100 kg jaggery (Gurr), chemicals, mixing machine and other material from the spot.

The team sealed premises of the factory while further action against the accused was under progress, he added.