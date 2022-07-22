UrduPoint.com

Spurious Fertilizer Factory Unearthed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood unearthed a fertilizer factory in Tandlianwala and seized heavy quantity of fake fertilizers, here on Friday.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Research Information Unit said that a team conducted a raid at Aribah Fertilizers factory, situated at Garh Fateh Shah Tadlianwala on Rehmay Shah Road, and caught red-handed Muhammad Babar, Naveed Aslam and Muhammad Imran manufacturing spurious fertilizers.

The deputy director and his team seized 290 bags of fake urea and 70 bags of SSP fertilizers, which had market value of Rs 117,549 approximately.

The agriculture officer also submitted a complaint with Sadar Tandlianwala police station and the police started investigation after registering a case vide FIR No. 419/22 for arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the scene when the agriculture officer conducted the raid, spokesman added.

