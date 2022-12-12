Spurious fertilizer factory unearthed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department team unearthed a spurious fertilizer factory in Chak Jhumra and seized heavy quantity of fake fertilizer and other material.

A spokesperson said here on Monday that Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood along with Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Chak Jhumra Sajid Mehmood and concerned police conducted raid in Abadi Khichian near Deputy Wala Interchange and unearthed a factory where spurious fertilizers were being prepared and packed.

The raiding team seized 525 bags of Power SSP fertilizer, 7 bags of SunPhas fertilizer and heavy quantity of raw material from the spot as well as recovered 3700 empty bags of different companies from the factory.

Samples of seized fertilizers were sent to the laboratory while further action would be taken after receipt of lab report.

The agriculture officers sealed premises of the factory and got a case registered against factory owner Shahbaz Asghar,while the police started investigation for his arrest, spokesman added.