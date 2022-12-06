UrduPoint.com

Spurious Fertilizer Seized, Shop Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 12:31 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Agriculture department sealed a shop and seized spurious and expired date stock of fertilizers here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Assistant director agriculture Muhammad Nasir Zia along with his team checked a shop in Miani and found spurious and expired date fertilizer stock.

The stock has been taken into custody.

On the report of assistant director agriculture, the police have registereda case against the owner of shop.

