Spurious Fertilizers Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The agriculture department claimed on Friday to have seized a huge

quantity of spurious fertilizers from a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad.

According to officials sources, working on a tip-off, a team of agriculture

department headed by Assistant Controller Fertilizer Allah Rakha intercepted

a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad and seized 300 bags of spurious fertilizers worth

Rs 8.

5 million. The team caught three suspects who were involved in

manufacturing and supplying fertilizers.

The matter has been reported to the Muzaffarabad police station

for the registration of a case against the accused.

The consignment has also been handed over to the police while

samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

