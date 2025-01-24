Spurious Fertilizers Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The agriculture department claimed on Friday to have seized a huge
quantity of spurious fertilizers from a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad.
According to officials sources, working on a tip-off, a team of agriculture
department headed by Assistant Controller Fertilizer Allah Rakha intercepted
a truck at Pul Muzaffarabad and seized 300 bags of spurious fertilizers worth
Rs 8.
5 million. The team caught three suspects who were involved in
manufacturing and supplying fertilizers.
The matter has been reported to the Muzaffarabad police station
for the registration of a case against the accused.
The consignment has also been handed over to the police while
samples were sent to the laboratory for analysis.
