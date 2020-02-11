Spurious medicines found in Civil hospital Quetta: Governor Balochistan

Quetta civil hospital is said to be providing spurious medicines to the patients. .MSD provides these medicines to hospital administration.Medical experts declared these drugs severely damaging for the health of patient

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Quetta civil hospital is said to be providing spurious medicines to the patients. .MSD provides these medicines to hospital administration.Medical experts declared these drugs severely damaging for the health of patients.Governor Baluchistan Justice (Retd) Aman Ullah Yaseen Zai made a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Quetta.Governor said that there is shortage of medicines in the hospital and medicines have been found spurious in the hospital which have been got tested.

He said written directions have been given to secretary health in this regard.He said next such type of medicines will not be purchased.Companies that provide such medicines will be blacklisted for always.On the other hand, medical experts said that provision of sub-standard medicines is tantamount to play with precious lives and if this act was committed at government level then it is so sad.They said government should take action against those found responsible and also devise an effective system on supply and checking of medicines.