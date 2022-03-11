Spurious medicines recovered in Mardan

The district administration of Mardan on Friday recovered spurious medicines worth over 5 million rupees from a famous medicine market in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration of Mardan on Friday recovered spurious medicines worth over 5 million rupees from a famous medicine market in the district.

Deputy Commissioner, Habibullah Arif told media that medicines stolen from the government hospitals were also included in the recovery.

Several persons involved in the business of counterfeit medicines were taken into custody during the operation.

He said cases against the arrested persons have been registered, adding drive against those playing with lives of people, would continue till achieving the desired results.