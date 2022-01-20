Spurious medicines worth Rs 3.5m recovered, accused held

The district administration of Mardan accompanied by the officials from the Health Department on Thursday recovered a huge quantity of counterfeit medicines during an action and arrested accused involved in its business

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration of Mardan accompanied by the officials from the Health Department on Thursday recovered a huge quantity of counterfeit medicines during an action and arrested accused involved in its business.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif while talking to media said the action was taken on a tip-off regarding sale of counterfeit medicines in MC Plaza Mardan. He said counterfeit and unregistered medicines worth Rs 3.5 million were recovered during the action that was supervised by the Assistant Commissioner and Drug Inspector.

He informed the bogus medicines confiscated included antibiotics for children and brands of different companies. The samples of the medicines have been sent to the laboratory for examination, he said and added that no leniency would be shown towards those playing with lives of people.

He said this was the major action taken in the history of Mardan district against fake medicines which continued for nearly ten hours. During the action taken under a proper strategy, he said Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad, AC Dr Saman Abbasi and Drug Inspector Safiullah were present.