Spurious Milk Making Unit Unearthed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Spurious milk making unit unearthed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority claimed on Sunday to have unearthed a spurious milk making unit in Miani and seized 462 kg skimmed powder and 165 kg substandard ghee.

On a tip-off, a team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at a unit in Miani and seized milk powder and ghee, which were to be used for making milk.

The team caught factory owners- Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Khan and handed themover to police.

On the report of PFA team, Miani police have registered a case against the accused.

