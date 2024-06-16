Spurious Milk Production Unit Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority unearthed a spurious milk production unit at Shahpur road, Bhera on Sunday.
On a tip-off, the PFA team along with police raided the milk producing unit and recovered 170 kg of
skimmed milk and unhygienic vegetable ghee, says a news release issued by PFA.
The team got registered a case against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
