Spurious Milk Production Unit Unearthed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority unearthed a spurious milk production unit at Shahpur road, Bhera on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the PFA team along with police raided the milk producing unit and recovered 170 kg of

skimmed milk and unhygienic vegetable ghee, says a news release issued by PFA.

The team got registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

