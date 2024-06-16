Spurious milk production unit unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Punjab food Authority unearthed a spurious milk production unit at Shahpur road, Bhera on Sunday.

On a tip-off, the PFA team along with police raided the milk producing unit and recovered 170 kg of

skimmed milk and unhygienic vegetable ghee, says a news release issued by PFA.

The team got registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.