Spurious pesticide of Rs 14m seized during current year

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Spurious pesticides worth Rs 14 million had been seized in the district during the current year.

This was said by Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said an indiscriminate action was being taken against manufacturers and sellers of fake pesticides as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said elements involved in exploiting farmers would not be tolerated, adding that cases had been registered against 75 people for selling spurious pesticides.

He said three companies had been sealed and officials of the agriculture department werearrested for issuing fake licences.