Spurious pesticides factory unearthed

OKARA, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:The agriculture department claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a spurious pesticides manufacturing factory, in the precincts of Sadr Gogera police station.

A team of agriculture department headed by deputy director Shehbaz Akhtar and assistant director Riaz Anjum accompanied by police conducted a raid at Adda Yungpur, Faisalabad road and unearthed a pesticides factory and arrested two accused.

The raiding team seized material and other paraphernalia being used in the manufacturing of pesticides.

A case has been registered against the accused.