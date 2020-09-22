Spurious Pesticides Factory Unearthed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:20 PM
OKARA, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:The agriculture department claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a spurious pesticides manufacturing factory, in the precincts of Sadr Gogera police station.
A team of agriculture department headed by deputy director Shehbaz Akhtar and assistant director Riaz Anjum accompanied by police conducted a raid at Adda Yungpur, Faisalabad road and unearthed a pesticides factory and arrested two accused.
The raiding team seized material and other paraphernalia being used in the manufacturing of pesticides.
A case has been registered against the accused.