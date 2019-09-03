UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurious Pesticides Seized In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:08 PM

Spurious pesticides seized in Multan

The agriculture department has seized spurious pesticides from Basti Malook area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The agriculture department has seized spurious pesticides from Basti Malook area.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Shahid Hussain raided at shops in Basti Malook and recovered huge quantity of spurious pesticides.

Basti Malook police have registered cases under section 21A, APO23a against the alleged outlaws Muhammad Sajjad, Sadaqat Ali, Abdul Kareem and Muhammad Naveed.

According to assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the Punjab government has zero tolerance against sellers of substandard pesticides.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

55 minutes ago

Raytheon to Build Control System for US Army Hyper ..

2 minutes ago

Secret Memos Prove Johnson Plotted Suspending Parl ..

2 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to accelerate economic activity ..

2 minutes ago

12 profiteers fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Businessman Forum to win forthcoming SCCI election ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.