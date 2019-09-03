Spurious Pesticides Seized In Multan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:08 PM
The agriculture department has seized spurious pesticides from Basti Malook area
According to official sources, Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides Shahid Hussain raided at shops in Basti Malook and recovered huge quantity of spurious pesticides.
Basti Malook police have registered cases under section 21A, APO23a against the alleged outlaws Muhammad Sajjad, Sadaqat Ali, Abdul Kareem and Muhammad Naveed.
According to assistant director agriculture information Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the Punjab government has zero tolerance against sellers of substandard pesticides.