Spurious turmeric powder unit sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a spurious turmeric powder unit and arrested an accused on Tuesday.

Additional Director Operations PFA Qasim Raza, in a statement, said that a PFA team, on a tip-off, raided near Motor Market, Jhang Road, and unearthed a factory where spurious turmeric powder was being prepared with the help of waste material of maize, rice, chemicals and colours.

The PFA team sealed the premises of the factory and arrested an accused, who was handed over to the police.

The team also confiscated a heavy quantity of spurious turmeric powder, grinding machines and other materials from the spot while further action is under progress, he added.