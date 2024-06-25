Spurious Turmeric Powder Unit Sealed
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a spurious turmeric powder unit and arrested an accused on Tuesday.
Additional Director Operations PFA Qasim Raza, in a statement, said that a PFA team, on a tip-off, raided near Motor Market, Jhang Road, and unearthed a factory where spurious turmeric powder was being prepared with the help of waste material of maize, rice, chemicals and colours.
The PFA team sealed the premises of the factory and arrested an accused, who was handed over to the police.
The team also confiscated a heavy quantity of spurious turmeric powder, grinding machines and other materials from the spot while further action is under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Post-Haj operations continue1 second ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed4 seconds ago
-
District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad7 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police, Traffic Police establish desks at RDA, Business Facilitation Center10 minutes ago
-
Jubilation firing: nine people held10 minutes ago
-
Road cleaning starts in Faisalabad10 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International19 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International Airport20 minutes ago
-
One dead, another injured in motorcycles collision20 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rains across country from June 26 till July 0120 minutes ago
-
Regenerative Cotton Cluster hosts training session for farmers20 minutes ago
-
Sanitary worker dies in drain20 minutes ago