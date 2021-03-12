UrduPoint.com
Spy Cameras Found From Polling Booth Raise Questions Ahead Of Senate Chairman Election Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:36 PM

The Opposition leaders claim they have found “hidden cameras” from the polling booth for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) The Senators and the leaders from both government and opposition leaders are in surprise after discovery of “hidden” cameras in the polling booth of voting for Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats.

As the proceedings commenced, PPP’s Raza Rabbai made this “disturbing announcement” that secret cameras had been installed at the polling booth.

“It is clear violation of Article 226 of the Constitution,” said Raza Rabbani followed by the fellows’ slogans of “shame, shame”.

Following the protest of the opposition leaders, the presiding officer issued directives for changing the polling booth. “A new polling booth should be set up instead of the present one,” said the Presiding Officer.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who is the PPP Senator had pointed out earlier that PML-N Senator Musadiq Malik had found “secret cameras” in the polling booth.

Taking to Twitter, Musadiq Malik had said: “Two hidden cameras on top of the polling booth - SHAME SHAME SHAME SHAME on this Sham of a demicraxy,”.

The Senator said he also found another “secret device” in the polling booth.

Fawad Chaudhary, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, responded Mustafa Nawaz on Twitter, saying that these looked like a CCTV cable and the spy cameras were more

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry responded to Khokhar's tweet, stating that it looked "more like a CCTV cable" and that “spy cameras are far more sophisticated”.

Fawad Chaudhary asked Senate Secretary to look into this matter.

He also shared another tweet to give an example of a spy camera.

“The camera can be fitted in the head of a nail. The detection of such cameras is impossible. In all likelihood, the CCTV camera cable has been misunderstood as a spy camera,” he wrote.

Addressing a press conference Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said they would investigate the incident and “expose” the opposition.

Shibli said that all the Senator officers were appointed during the tenure of opposition parties and they were doing all this for a long time. He said that video clip of Gillani’s son was evidence of this as he was seen teaching MNAs as how to waste votes.

