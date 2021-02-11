Squad constituted to expel baggers, rehabilitate drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Department Swat chapter Thursday constituted a squad to expel beggars from the district and device comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan was the chief guesti n the inauguration ceremony of the squad held at Mingora under supervision of District Social Welfare Office Nusrat Iqbal while members of squad and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Highlighting objectives of the Squad, DSWO Nusrat Iqbal said that young staff has been fully trained and to carry out special surveillance for identifying beggars and drug addicts in district Swat and suburban areas.

The squad will arrest the beggars and present them before a magistrate afterwards they would be sent to Darul Kafala where special arrangements have been made for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and beggars.

She said that squad has been constituted after pouring in of citizen's complaints regarding increase in presence of beggars involved in various kinds of crimes.