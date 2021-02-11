UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Squad Constituted To Expel Baggers, Rehabilitate Drug Addicts

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Squad constituted to expel baggers, rehabilitate drug addicts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Department Swat chapter Thursday constituted a squad to expel beggars from the district and device comprehensive strategy for rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Riaz Ali Khan was the chief guesti n the inauguration ceremony of the squad held at Mingora under supervision of District Social Welfare Office Nusrat Iqbal while members of squad and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Highlighting objectives of the Squad, DSWO Nusrat Iqbal said that young staff has been fully trained and to carry out special surveillance for identifying beggars and drug addicts in district Swat and suburban areas.

The squad will arrest the beggars and present them before a magistrate afterwards they would be sent to Darul Kafala where special arrangements have been made for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and beggars.

She said that squad has been constituted after pouring in of citizen's complaints regarding increase in presence of beggars involved in various kinds of crimes.

Related Topics

Swat Young Mingora From

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

51 minutes ago

Under directives of Mohammed bin Rashid - Cycling ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

2 hours ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

2 hours ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.