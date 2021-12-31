Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a comprehensive traffic plan for New Year Night to stop one wheeling and car drifting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued a comprehensive traffic plan for New Year Night to stop one wheeling and car drifting.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters Muhammad Waseem formed seven special squads to prevent one wheeling and car skating on the occasion of New Year Night and provide all traffic facilities to the citizens and prevention of one wheeling for all tehsils including Rawalpindi.

On the occasion of New Air Night, 250 traffic police personnel would perform special duties including 12 DSPs, 44 Inspectors, 139 Traffic Warden and 55 Traffic Assistants.