Squad formed to check overcharging in PSVs vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Following the orders of Additional IG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi launched a special campaign against the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) who are involved in minting money from passengers despite the reduction in petrol prices.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan also formed special squads while assigning special tasks to all circle and sector in-charges to take action against (PSVs) who are overcharging passengers.

He pointed out that despite the substantial reduction in petrol prices, the transporters are charging extra fare from the passengers.

He directed the wardens to take stringent action against such elements without any discrimination.

The warning has also been issued through the education team of the traffic police on all bases etc.

He further said that it is the prime duty of PSV drivers and transporters to protect the lives of passengers and avoid overcharging. However, the citizens can register a complaint on the traffic police helpline regarding the overcharging during the journey, on which immediate action will be taken, he added.