Squad set up to check one wheeling on Independence Day

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have set up a special squad to check one wheeling on Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have set up a special squad to check one wheeling on Independence Day.

According to the plan, teams have been deployed to stop motorcyclists indulging in one-wheeling and strict action would be taken against the violators to avoid a traffic mess and mishaps on August 14.

A control room has been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said all-out efforts would be made to control traffic on the city's roads.

He warned one-wheelers would be dealt with in accordance with the law and wardens have been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in their respective areas.

He urged parents to keep a vigilant eye and play their due role to stop the dangerous activity.