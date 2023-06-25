Squad set up to stop one wheeling during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against one-wheelers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Taimoor Khan said the special squad has been set up to check the illegal activity during Eid days.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He said the one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but also a threat to other road users.

He urged the parents to play their role to curb the activity as one-wheeling, rash, and negligent driving were the main causes behind fatal accidents.

On the other hand, one-wheeling continued unchecked on various roads of the city particularly as motorbikers, mostly teenagers continued to perform dangerous stunts and ride their motorcycles on one-wheel roads of the city.

The one-wheelers can be seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded to dodge the police deployed on the roads.