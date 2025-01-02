Open Menu

Squads Formed At Tehsil Level To Eliminate Stray Dogs:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) In compliance with government directives,the District Council Sargodha formed permanent squads at the tehsil level to address the issue of stray dogs.

According to official sources, union secretaries of the Local Government Department were instructed to cooperate with these squads by identifying areas with stray dogs to enable swift action.

Deputy Director Local Government, Babar Shehzad Ranjha,had appointed Assistant Directors of Local Government in each tehsil as monitoring officers for the initiative. The officer were tasked to ensure implementation within a seven-day deadline.It was also directed to submit daily progress reports to maintain accountability.

"The measure is aimed at addressing public safety concerns effectively and ensuring a sustainable solution to the stray dog problem",Babar concluded.

