Squads Formed For Crackdown On Beggars
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a grand operation against beggars had been initiated, and Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar formed three squads for a crackdown, and assigned divisional and circle officers the supervisory role.
On the first day, action was taken against more than two dozen beggars and they were registered while immediate work has been started to remove beggars and vagrants from signals, clearing busy and vital city roads from beggars.
The CTO urged citizen to support traffic police in discouraging such elements, emphasising that hard earned money of people is not for cheaters who are busy in begging on rods and traffic signals, she added.
Ammara said that activities of beggars not only disrupt traffic flow but also pose risks of accidents, traffic signals will be freed from beggary-like curse, ensuring smoother traffic flow.
