Open Menu

Squads Formed For Crackdown On Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Squads formed for crackdown on beggars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a grand operation against beggars had been initiated, and Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar formed three squads for a crackdown, and assigned divisional and circle officers the supervisory role.

On the first day, action was taken against more than two dozen beggars and they were registered while immediate work has been started to remove beggars and vagrants from signals, clearing busy and vital city roads from beggars.

The CTO urged citizen to support traffic police in discouraging such elements, emphasising that hard earned money of people is not for cheaters who are busy in begging on rods and traffic signals, she added.

Ammara said that activities of beggars not only disrupt traffic flow but also pose risks of accidents, traffic signals will be freed from beggary-like curse, ensuring smoother traffic flow.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Traffic Circle Money From

Recent Stories

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

10 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

17 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

18 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

28 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

1 hour ago
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

6 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan