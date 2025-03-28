Squads Formed To Check Transporters' Overcharging, Overloading
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that a crackdown against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading was ongoing and special squads started functioning to check the malpractice and save commuters from inconvenience ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.
A control room was set up at general bus stand and various squads were formed to check the violators, commissioner said.
He said that secretary RTA would personally visit the city to check illegalities to provide relief to the people.
He ordered displaying fare list prominently at all bus stations and general bus stand and provision of quality food items and clean drinking water there.
He warned that transporters found violating the orders would face registration of cases with heavy fines.
