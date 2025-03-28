Open Menu

Squads Formed To Check Transporters' Overcharging, Overloading

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Squads formed to check transporters' overcharging, overloading

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that a crackdown against transporters involved in overcharging and overloading was ongoing and special squads started functioning to check the malpractice and save commuters from inconvenience ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A control room was set up at general bus stand and various squads were formed to check the violators, commissioner said.

He said that secretary RTA would personally visit the city to check illegalities to provide relief to the people.

He ordered displaying fare list prominently at all bus stations and general bus stand and provision of quality food items and clean drinking water there.

He warned that transporters found violating the orders would face registration of cases with heavy fines.

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

2 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

18 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

29 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

32 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

48 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

1 hour ago
 XRG continues global expansion with entry into Moz ..

XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan