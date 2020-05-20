UrduPoint.com
Squads Formed To Eliminate Culture Of Racing: SSP Traffic

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:46 PM

Squads formed to eliminate culture of racing: SSP Traffic

Senior Superintendent of Police - Traffic (South Zone) Hassam Bin Iqbal said on Wednesday police has formed two specified squads in the zone to eliminate the culture of racing in posh locality of Defence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police - Traffic (South Zone) Hassam Bin Iqbal said on Wednesday police has formed two specified squads in the zone to eliminate the culture of racing in posh locality of Defence.

Talking to APP, he said the squads namely Anti-Racing and Anti- Riding will consist of 10 personnel and officers, two vehicles and six motorbikes.

SSP Hassam said the squads will perform duty in DHA from 8pm to 4am.

