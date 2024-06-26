Open Menu

Squash Legend, Jan Sher Khan Calls On KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A three-member delegation led by former World Champion of Squash, Jan Sher Khan called on Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Wednesday and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of Squash and others games in the province.

Talking to the delegation, the governor said that sports played a key role in mental openness, forbearance and inculcate discipline in youth.

He said that sports created tolerance and self-control besides earning a good name for the country.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Khyber Pakthunkhwa had produced scores of legends in different sports including Squash, Cricket, Hockey and others games and hoisted the national flag in world sports grounds.

He reiterated that Governor House would play effective role in promoting sports in the province that produced international world class players like Jan Sher Khan, Jahangir Khan, former captain in Hockey Qazi Mohib, Superstars Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Yunas Khan in Cricket and others.

He said that rehabilitation work on the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium Peshawar was started in 2017 and was still incomplete and its dilapidated condition was not hiding from any one eye.

The governor said that it was a matter of great concern that first class cricket matches had not been held in Khyber Pakthunkhwa during the last 15 years.

He while lauding the budget allocation of Sindh province for higher education sector said that Khyber Pakthunkhwa had allocated only Rs 3 billion while the Sindh Government earmarked Rs 30 billion in the budget showing a huge difference of Rs 27 billion.

