Sr. Addl Registrar LHC Multan Bench Plants Spring Flowers At Lawn Of Multan Bench

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Sr. Addl Registrar LHC Multan Bench plants spring flowers at lawn of Multan Bench

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior Additional Registrar Lahore High Court Multan Bench Imran Safdar planted spring flowers In the lawn of High Court Multan Bench here on Sunday.

According to official sources, the spring season has commenced which is the ideal season of blooming colors.

We should plant trees in on-going season to promote neat and clean environment.

Imran Safdar stated that every citizen should spare time to plant a tree and protect it till it get maturity. The trees will not only provide shade to people and also natural habitat to birds.

