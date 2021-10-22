UrduPoint.com

Sr Journalist, Human Rights Activist Zaman Khan Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir 11 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Senior Journalist, intellectual figure and human rights activist Zaman Khan Advocate who passed away at Friday morning was laid to rest at Ghulam Muhammad Abad main graveyard.

The funeral prayer was offered at Bilal Masjid, Civil Lines in which a large number of journalists, lawyers, political figures and people from all walks of life participated.

The social circles, human rights activists and lawyers have termed the Zaman Khan's death a big loss for journalism and the activists working for human rights and expressed heartfelt condolence.

They prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

