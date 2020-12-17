UrduPoint.com
Sr Officers Of KP Attends Workshop On Gender Responsive Leadership

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:43 PM

Sr officers of KP attends workshop on gender responsive leadership

Cowater International, a Canadian funded Organization in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, organized a three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Leadership, Management and Communication Skills for senior administrative officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Cowater International, a Canadian funded Organization in collaboration with Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, organized a three-day workshop on Gender Responsive Leadership, Management and Communication Skills for senior administrative officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officers from Departments of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Planning and Development (P&D), Information Department and from Commission on Status of Women participated in workshop while Dean of Social Sciences Quaid-e-Azam University Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain was chief guest.

The Team Leader Cowater Shabina Gulzar while highlighting the purpose of the workshop informed that the Women Empowerment and Political Participation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project (WEPP-KP) was a 3-5 year's program which is being implemented by Cowater International and has jointly been designed with Social Welfare, Special education and Women Empowerment Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women.

The prime purpose of this project is to increase the political empowerment of women particularly the young and marginalized women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she added saying that the project was fully aligned with the key national and provincial policies and programs.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Dr Nazir Hussain said that islam was the most enlightened and progressive religion of the world which guaranteed the rights of each and every individual.

He said that our Holy Prophet Peace be upon Him married a woman entrepreneur which showed that Islam was not against the working of women. He referred to the women political participation in Pakistan where he mentioned to the 33 percent representation given to female population in National and Provincial Assemblies and even in the local bodies institutions.

Secretary Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Manzoor Ahmad distributed shields amongst the participants.

