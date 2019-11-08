UrduPoint.com
Sr Professors Condole Death Of Prof Sajjad Husain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:03 PM

Sr professors condole death of Prof Sajjad Husain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Sardar Muhammad Al-fareed Zafar and Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood have expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned Urologist and Ex-Principal PGMI Prof. Dr Sajjad Husain.

They lauded his services for the medical profession and said that he had a great wisdom, passion and capability to handle institution in a befitting manner.

Prof. Al-fareed Zafar and Prof. Khalid Mahmood said that Prof. Sajjad Husain was not only an expert of medical field but was also an intellectual and literary personality and such persons born in centuries.

They said that Prof. Sajjad Husain rendered great services in the Urology Department and worked a lot for the training of young doctors and practical service to the ailing humanity.

In their condolence messages, Prof. Al-fareed Zafar and Prof. Khalid Mahmood expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family of Prof. Sajjad Husain and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the heirs to bear this loss with fortitude.

