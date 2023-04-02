SRB collects over Rs19bn in a month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) collected a total revenue of Rs19.034 in the month of March 2023 as compared to Rs 14.888 billion in the previous March 22, registering a remarkable growth of 28 per cent.

During the nine months from July-March of the financial year 2022-23, the SRB collected Rs128.206 billion as compared to Rs104.800 billion, posting a revenue growth of 22 per cent, according to an SRB communiqué here on Sunday.

The success in achieving the revenue growth of 28 per cent during the month of March 2023, was attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers.

As well as the continuous support of the Sindh government and the relentless efforts of SRB officers and staff.

The SRB was focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs180 billion for the current financial year 2022-23 despite all adverse factors such as the recent devastating floods, its effects on the province and the overall low economic growth.