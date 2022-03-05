UrduPoint.com

SRB Collects Rs89.9 Bln During Last 8 Month

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SRB) during the last eight month, July 2021 to Feb 2022 has collected Rs89.952 billion against a 12-month target of Rs150 billion.

This was disclosed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Chairman SRB Wasif Memon, and others.

The Chief Minister reviewed Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenue collection and other related issues.

Chairman SRB Wasif Memon briefing the CM said that the SRB has shown significant growth in revenue collection.

He said that in February 2022, SRB collected Rs.

12.406 billion showing a growth of 23 percent over collection in February 2021. "Progressive collection during the current financial year, for the period from July 2021 to February 2022 stands at Rs. 89.953 billion showing a growth of 17 percent over the same period last year," the CM was told.

The SRB is performing its job with renewed enforcement efforts, and is hopeful that the revenue target set for the current financial year at Rs. 150 billion will be achieved, the CM said and expressed satisfaction with SRB's revenue collection and appreciated the performance of the. He further advised to maximize revenue efforts towards collection of the assigned target.

The CM also directed SRB to keep reconciling claims and counter claims with FRB.

>