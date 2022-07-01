SRB exceeds collection target of Rs 150 bln during 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion by collecting Rs 153 billion which shows a Rs 3.5 billion over (the target) for the financial year of 2021-22.

This emerged on Friday here when Chairman SRB presented details of the total collection of the last financial year.

The chief minister was told that the SRB succeeded in its efforts in achieving yet another milestone by collecting Rs 153.5 billion tax for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The said amount comprised of Rs 145.3 billion collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on services whereas Rs 8.2 billion under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund /Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund.

Thus, SRB exceeded the assigned target of Rs 150 billion by Rs 3.5 billion.

Moreover, the growth over last year's collection of Rs 128.1 billion stood at 20 percent.

The growth achieved by SRB is significant keeping in view the fact that in the year 2021-22 no amnesty scheme was announced in order to establish a robust culture of tax compliance. Whereas in the past, such schemes resulted in an additional revenue of approximately 2 to 3 billion.

The chief minister appreciated the SRB, its chairman and entire team for their exemplary performance. He also lauded the cooperation extended by the taxpayers and their representative bodies.