UrduPoint.com

SRB Exceeds Collection Target Of Rs 150 Bln During 2021-22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM

SRB exceeds collection target of Rs 150 bln during 2021-22

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion by collecting Rs 153 billion which shows a Rs 3.5 billion over (the target) for the financial year of 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion by collecting Rs 153 billion which shows a Rs 3.5 billion over (the target) for the financial year of 2021-22.

This emerged on Friday here when Chairman SRB presented details of the total collection of the last financial year.

The chief minister was told that the SRB succeeded in its efforts in achieving yet another milestone by collecting Rs 153.5 billion tax for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The said amount comprised of Rs 145.3 billion collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on services whereas Rs 8.2 billion under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund /Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund.

Thus, SRB exceeded the assigned target of Rs 150 billion by Rs 3.5 billion.

Moreover, the growth over last year's collection of Rs 128.1 billion stood at 20 percent.

The growth achieved by SRB is significant keeping in view the fact that in the year 2021-22 no amnesty scheme was announced in order to establish a robust culture of tax compliance. Whereas in the past, such schemes resulted in an additional revenue of approximately 2 to 3 billion.

The chief minister appreciated the SRB, its chairman and entire team for their exemplary performance. He also lauded the cooperation extended by the taxpayers and their representative bodies.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Billion

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur ..

Commissioner visits under construction Bahawalpur Arts Council

50 seconds ago
 CM condemns miscreants attack on police in South W ..

CM condemns miscreants attack on police in South Waziristan

52 seconds ago
 Senator Saud Majeed, MPAs calls on Punjab governor ..

Senator Saud Majeed, MPAs calls on Punjab governor

53 seconds ago
 PDMA ready to deal with any rain's emergency in Si ..

PDMA ready to deal with any rain's emergency in Sindh: Secretary Rehabilitation

58 seconds ago
 Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: D ..

Subsidised flour available at 1,100 sale points: DC

16 minutes ago
 PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake- ..

PACF dispatches 54 tons of relief items for quake-hit Afghan people

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.