UrduPoint.com

SRB Exceeds Revenue Target For 2021-22 By Rs 3.5 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:27 PM

SRB exceeds revenue target for 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 bln

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion for the financial year 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion for the financial year 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 billion.

This emerged on Friday when Chairman SRB presented details of the total revenue collection during the last financial year to the chief minister.

The CM was told the SRB succeeded in its efforts in achieving yet another milestone by collecting Rs 153.5 billion tax during the FY 2021-22. The said amount comprises Rs 145.3 billion collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on Services whereas Rs 8.2 billion under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund/Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund.

The growth over last year's collection of Rs 128.1 billion stands at 20 percent.

The chairman said the growth achieved by SRB was significant keeping in view the fact that in 2021-22, no amnesty scheme was announced to establish a robust culture of tax compliance. Whereas in the past, such schemes resulted in an additional revenue of approximately 2 to 3 billion, he added.

The Chief minister appreciated the SRB, its chairman and entire team for their exemplary performance. He also lauded the cooperation extended by the taxpayers and their representative bodies.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Billion

Recent Stories

Minister for expeditious work on various sports pr ..

Minister for expeditious work on various sports projects

4 minutes ago
 Private hospitals asked to prepare contingency pla ..

Private hospitals asked to prepare contingency plans for COVID-19 treatment

4 minutes ago
 2259 power pilferers nabbed in June

2259 power pilferers nabbed in June

4 minutes ago
 Court exempts PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza from personal a ..

Court exempts PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza from personal appearance

4 minutes ago
 1,720 'criminals' held during June

1,720 'criminals' held during June

6 minutes ago
 3 killed in separate road accidents

3 killed in separate road accidents

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.