SRB exceeds revenue target for 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 bln

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs 150 billion for the financial year 2021-22 by Rs 3.5 billion.

This emerged on Friday when Chairman SRB presented details of the total revenue collection during the last financial year to the chief minister.

The CM was told the SRB succeeded in its efforts in achieving yet another milestone by collecting Rs 153.5 billion tax during the FY 2021-22. The said amount comprises Rs 145.3 billion collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on Services whereas Rs 8.2 billion under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund/Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund.

The growth over last year's collection of Rs 128.1 billion stands at 20 percent.

The chairman said the growth achieved by SRB was significant keeping in view the fact that in 2021-22, no amnesty scheme was announced to establish a robust culture of tax compliance. Whereas in the past, such schemes resulted in an additional revenue of approximately 2 to 3 billion, he added.

The Chief minister appreciated the SRB, its chairman and entire team for their exemplary performance. He also lauded the cooperation extended by the taxpayers and their representative bodies.