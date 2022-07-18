SRB extends dates for tax deposit, e-filing of tax returns

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Revenue board (SRB) has extended the last date for electronic deposit of provincial sales tax on services to July 21 while date for E-filing of tax returns for the month was also extended to July 25, 2022.

According to a SRB circular issued here on Monday, the registered persons, including the withholding agents covered by the provisions of the Sindh Sales Tax Special Procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014 were given additional time to e-deposit the amounts of Sindh sales tax for the tax period June 2022, on or before July 21 (Thursday).

They were further allowed to e-file their tax returns (both in Form SST-03 or Form SSTW-03) for the tax period June 2022, on or before July 25 (Monday).

The extension has been granted under section 81 of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.