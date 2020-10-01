UrduPoint.com
SRB Shows Over 16pc Growth In Sept; Collects Rs10.429 Bn Revenue: Murad Shah

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that during the month of September 2020, the Sindh Board of Revenue (SRB) has collected a revenue of Rs 10.429 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 8.961 billion in September 2019 which shows a 16.38 percent growth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that during the month of September 2020, the Sindh Board of Revenue (SRB) has collected a revenue of Rs 10.429 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 8.961 billion in September 2019 which shows a 16.38 percent growth.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House.

The CM said that during the first quarter of 2020-21, the SRB collected Rs 26.378 billion as compared to the collection of Rs 22.899 billion during the first quarter of FY 2019-20.

"This is a growth of 15.19 percent quarter-on-quarter," he said.

According to the CM, the heavy rains in August 2020 severely compounded the woes of service sector business, already immensely hit by COVID-19.

"Had that not been the case, the quarterly growth achieved by SRB would have been far better," he said.

Murad Ali Shah acknowledged the devotion and dedication of the SRB teamwork and also thanked the taxpayers for supporting and cooperating with the SRB.

"Sindh revenue board is focused on achieving the assigned revenue collection target of Rs.135 billion for the Financial Year 2020-21, although it represents an ambitious growth of 27 percent as compared to the collection or Rs.106 billion during the 2019-20," he concluded.

