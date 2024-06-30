SRB Surpasses Record Revenue Collection Target For 2023-24
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) achieved another significant milestone by surpassing record revenue collection target during financial year 2023-24.
According a press release issued here on Sunday by the Secretary SRB, the Sindh Revenue Board collected unprecedented monthly revenue collection of Rs 28 billion in June 2024, which represents the highest ever revenue collection in any month since SRB commences revenue collection 14 years ago.
As per data, the SRB has recorded total revenue collection of Rs 237 billion drug financial year 2023-24 as compared to set target of Rs 235 billion while it was Rs 185 billion in the year 2022-23.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flour mill sealed over profiteering59 seconds ago
-
Dacoits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Accused arrested for sexual assaulting a minor girl31 minutes ago
-
Man shot and injured over putting up resistance during robbery in Taxila41 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead by unknown outlaws41 minutes ago
-
PIA announces reduction in Umrah fares51 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against power pilferers intensified in DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
Medical camps to be set up in all 41 jails: IGP Prisons1 hour ago
-
Govt decides to recruit 30,000 schoolteachers1 hour ago
-
Mansoor Rahi contributions to art world acknowledged1 hour ago
-
Raisani for strengthening democracy through parliamentarism1 hour ago
-
Federal Ministry's academic coaching classes to commence in Islamabad on Monday2 hours ago