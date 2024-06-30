Open Menu

SRB Surpasses Record Revenue Collection Target For 2023-24

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SRB surpasses record revenue collection target for 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) achieved another significant milestone by surpassing record revenue collection target during financial year 2023-24.

According a press release issued here on Sunday by the Secretary SRB, the Sindh Revenue Board collected unprecedented monthly revenue collection of Rs 28 billion in June 2024, which represents the highest ever revenue collection in any month since SRB commences revenue collection 14 years ago.

As per data, the SRB has recorded total revenue collection of Rs 237 billion drug financial year 2023-24 as compared to set target of Rs 235 billion while it was Rs 185 billion in the year 2022-23.

Related Topics

Sindh June Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

8 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

18 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

18 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

18 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

18 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

18 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

18 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

19 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

19 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

19 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan