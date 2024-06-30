SRB surpasses record revenue collection target for 2023-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Revenue board (SRB) achieved another significant milestone by surpassing record revenue collection target during financial year 2023-24.

According a press release issued here on Sunday by the Secretary SRB, the Sindh Revenue Board collected unprecedented monthly revenue collection of Rs 28 billion in June 2024, which represents the highest ever revenue collection in any month since SRB commences revenue collection 14 years ago.

As per data, the SRB has recorded total revenue collection of Rs 237 billion drug financial year 2023-24 as compared to set target of Rs 235 billion while it was Rs 185 billion in the year 2022-23.