SRB tax collection reaches Rs 62.74 bln in 5 months of FY22-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Revenue collection by Sindh Revenue board (SRB) reached Rs 62.74 billion during the first five months of the financial year 2022-23.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, the revenue collection from July to November 2022 was 22 percent higher than the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2021-22, in which revenue amounting to Rs 51.26 billion was collected by SRB.

The monthly revenue collection also witnessed positive growth as revenue collection for the month of November 2022 was recorded at Rs 13.

50 billion which is 23 percent higher as compared to Rs 11.01 billion collected during November 2021.

The SRB spokesperson termed the remarkable revenue growth of 23% during November 2022 despite the economic slowdown caused by the recent floods as a success and attributed the achievement to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers and the support of the Government of Sindh.

He also commended the relentless efforts of SRB officers in relation to the enforcement and recovery of due taxes.