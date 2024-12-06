SRCC to be launched on December 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Silk Road Culture Centre Pakistan (SRCC), Jamal Shah Friday said that Silk Road Culture Center, to be launched on December 10, will redefine cultural diplomacy and international collaboration, offering a platform that celebrates diversity and fosters global harmony.

He was addressing a press briefing to share the vision and mission of this groundbreaking cultural initiative, marking its grand launch.

The grand launch of the SRCC, an initiative dedicated to celebrating the rich and diverse heritage of the Silk Road region is expected to be attended by the ambassadors and diplomats of those countries who hold a proud heritage of trade, innovation, and cultural exchange along the ancient Silk Road.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Turkmenistan, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, The Embassy of Russian Federation and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be showcasing their cultural display.

During the briefing, Jamal Shah emphasized the SRCC’s role as the first-of-its-kind private-sector cultural center in Pakistan, dedicated to promoting international art and culture.

He highlighted its mission to project a positive image of Pakistan while acting as a hub for regional and global cultural exchange.

The prominent guests supporting the SRCC who joined Jamal Shah were esteemed partners and stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in the SRCC’s development.

The personalities who represented their respective organization in the press briefing included Naveed Akhtar, Executive Director Strategy, Zong – An Exclusive partner of the launch, Sidra Zaheer, Director of Sales, Islamabad Serena Hotel – Launch partner, Syed Ahmed Masood, President, Governing Board, Sir Syed Memorial Society the collaborator, Ayub Jamali, Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) – Strategic partner and Amna Shah, Director, Hunarkada – Collaborative partner.

The key highlights of the Silk Road Culture Centre were explained by Chairman SRCC, Jamal Shah.

He said that the SRCC would strengthen Pakistan’s relationships with countries it has cultural agreements with, promoting shared heritage through creative collaborations and dynamic events.

The SRCC would be the diplomatic hub for cultural exchange and offers a unique platform for embassies and cultural missions to showcase their traditions and art, fostering deeper connections and mutual respect among nations, he added.

Positioned as a cultural bridge, the SRCC will host exhibitions, workshops, performances, and forums that bring together artists and thinkers from diverse backgrounds to engage in meaningful exchange, Jamal Shah explained.

He said that the activities would be engaging the community committed to inclusivity, the SRCC invites local communities to participate in its events, ensuring cultural exchange resonates at all levels of society.

As the first private-sector initiative of its kind, the SRCC underscores the importance of private-public partnerships in presenting Pakistan as a culturally rich, progressive, and globally engaged nation.

The briefing concluded with an invitation to the media, diplomatic corps, and the public to join the SRCC’s historic launch on December 10, a monumental step in Pakistan's journey to becoming a hub of cultural diplomacy and creativity.