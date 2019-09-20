Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Friday said that Sri Lankan Government has announced to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue at every forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Friday said that Sri Lankan Government has announced to support Pakistan 's stance on Kashmir issue at every forum.

During media briefing of his visit to Sri Lanka, Saleem Mandviwalla said that Sri Lankan Prime Minister has strongly condemned the human right violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Chairman said that he has raised the Kashmir dispute with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickermesinghe during their meeting in Colombo.

Mandviwalla said that he also met with Speaker and Leader of Opposition of the Sri Lankan Parliament and they condemned the brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces against innocent people of Kashmir since August 5.

He said Sri Lankan cricket team has announced to visit Pakistan which was welcoming news for cricket lovers and the government would provide fool proof security to the Sri Lankan cricket team.

To a question, he said that three members delegation of Senate Secretariat would participate in Euro Asian Conference which was going to be held in Kazakhstan and delegations of 54 countries would participate in the event.

Mandviwalla said the conference was the best forum to promote parliamentary diplomacy and the Senate delegation would also present resolution on human rights violation in IOK.

He said on the sideline of the conference, Senate delegation's meeting with Speaker Indian Parliament was expected, adding that Indian government has adopted wrong policies on Kashmir issue.

"No country can favour the human right violations and in the conference we are going to present the case of Pakistan," he added.

To another question about the promotions given in Senate Secretariat to the blue eyed officials, Mandviwalla said that some complaints have been received in this regard and Senate secretariat was looking into the matter.

There was no rigging done in the Senate elections rather political affiliations of the senators were influenced, he added.

Mandviwalla urged all the political parties to adopt unanimous strategy to amend the rules of chairman Senate election.