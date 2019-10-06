(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th October, 2019) Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs in the first T-20 if the three match series in Lahore on Saturday night.Batting first, Sri-Lanka set a victory target for Pakistan 166 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Pakistan was all out 101 runs in 17.4 overs.For Pakistan, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain created a new world record and became the youngest bowler to pick up Hat-Trick in T20 international cricket.For Sri Lanka, Danushka Gunathilaka who scored 57 runs was declared man of the match.Meanwhile, the second match will be played tomorrow in Lahore.