UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Date Importers On Visit To Sukkur, Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:08 PM

Sri Lanka date importers on visit to Sukkur, Khairpur

On the invitation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi, a date importers delegation from Sri Lanka has arrived on four day visit to Sukkur and Khairpur dates markets and the chambers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :On the invitation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi, a date importers delegation from Sri Lanka has arrived on four day visit to Sukkur and Khairpur dates markets and the chambers.

They will also hold B2B meetings with the dates exporters. The delegation included three major dates importer companies, said TDAP press release on Monday.

After imposition of 200% duties by Indian Government on Pakistani exports wherein dry date exports from Pakistan to India suffered badly. TDAP had held consultative sessions with the date exporters to address their concerns.

During the deliberations, it was observed that Pakistan needed to explore an alternate market for the exports of Pakistani dry dates.

As a result of its continuous efforts for increasing the exports of Pakistan, TDAP through the Pakistan Mission in Sri Lanka had arranged the visit of date importers from Sri Lanka to Sukkur and Khairpur from 4 to 7 August.

The delegation visited Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Agha Qadirdad Date Market Sukkur on 05th August 2019 where B2B meetings with their counter parts were arranged.

The delegation will also visit Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and industry, and dates market Khairpur on August 6, 2019 for B2B meetings with date exporters, Later on, the delegation will visit date factories in Khairpur district.

It is expected that this visit of date importers from Sri Lanka will greatly help in increasing the exports of Pakistani dates.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Exports Sri Lanka Visit Sukkur Khairpur Chamber August 2019 Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto allowed to meet Zardari

6 minutes ago

Rs 16 mln released for e-Khidmat centre in Multan

9 minutes ago

July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded: EU ..

3 minutes ago

Events organized to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish,U.S discuss Syria safe zone in Ankara

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Army stun SSGC 3-2 to win 28th PFF Nation ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.