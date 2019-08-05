Sri Lanka date importers on visit to Sukkur, Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :On the invitation of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Karachi, a date importers delegation from Sri Lanka has arrived on four day visit to Sukkur and Khairpur dates markets and the chambers.

They will also hold B2B meetings with the dates exporters. The delegation included three major dates importer companies, said TDAP press release on Monday.

After imposition of 200% duties by Indian Government on Pakistani exports wherein dry date exports from Pakistan to India suffered badly. TDAP had held consultative sessions with the date exporters to address their concerns.

During the deliberations, it was observed that Pakistan needed to explore an alternate market for the exports of Pakistani dry dates.

As a result of its continuous efforts for increasing the exports of Pakistan, TDAP through the Pakistan Mission in Sri Lanka had arranged the visit of date importers from Sri Lanka to Sukkur and Khairpur from 4 to 7 August.

The delegation visited Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Agha Qadirdad Date Market Sukkur on 05th August 2019 where B2B meetings with their counter parts were arranged.

The delegation will also visit Khairpur Chamber of Commerce and industry, and dates market Khairpur on August 6, 2019 for B2B meetings with date exporters, Later on, the delegation will visit date factories in Khairpur district.

It is expected that this visit of date importers from Sri Lanka will greatly help in increasing the exports of Pakistani dates.