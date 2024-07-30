Sri Lanka donates five eye corneas to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka, Aruni Wijewardane, on Tuesday presented a gift of five eye corneas for Pakistani patients to Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Pakistan's Foreign Secretary.

Pakistan is the largest recipient of corneas from Sri Lanka, having received over 35,000 corneas over the years.

This amounted to approximately 40% of Sri Lanka's total cornea donations.

This tradition of generosity significantly impacted many lives, restoring both sight and hope to those who received these donations.