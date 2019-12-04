UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka High Commissioner, Atif Khan Discuss Religious Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:34 PM

Sri Lanka High Commissioner, Atif Khan discuss religious tourism

The Sri Lanka High Commissioner, Nooruddin Mohammad Shahid called on Senior Minister for Tourism, Atif Khan in his office in Civil Secretariat Peshawar and held detailed discussions on religious tourism, bilateral relations and investment in various sectors, said an official handout issued here Wednesday

On the occasion, Sri Lanka High Commissioner said that 72% population of Sri Lanka comprised of Buddhist religion and soon Buddhist delegation will visit Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in January and February.

Apprising Sri Lankan High commissioner regarding religious tourism, Senior Minister Atif Khan said that there were 2000 Buddhist holy sites in the province and KP Government has been earmarked Rs 1 billion for the preservation of all archeological sites including Buddhist holy sites. He said that world class facilities were being provided at all archeological sites.

The Senior Minister said that an international conference will be held soon to promote religious tourism and archeological sites in the province.

