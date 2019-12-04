Sri Lanka High Commissioner calls on KP Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Noor-ud-din Muhammad Shahid Tuesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and met with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

They both discussed matters of mutual interest including preservation of Buddhist and Gandhara civilization and promotion of tourism between two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Lanka High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of provincial government to preserve religious sites of Buddhism and to boost tourism.

KP Speaker also informed the high commissioner about the steps taken by provincial government to improve administration of museums and to facilitate visiting monks to reach their worship places situated in KP.

Mushtaq Ghani also said that people of two countries can be brought further closer by exchanging delegations at trade, cultural and educational level.

He informed that minorities were safe in Pakistan and enjoying equal rights like majority community adding tourism-friendly steps has improved the image of Pakistan worldwide.

He also directed archeology department to make a documentary relating to Buddhism sites in Pakistan for screening in countries where people belonging to the religion live.