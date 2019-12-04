UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka High Commissioner Calls On KP Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:25 PM

Sri Lanka High Commissioner calls on KP Speaker

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Noor-ud-din Muhammad Shahid Tuesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and met with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Pakistan, Noor-ud-din Muhammad Shahid Tuesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and met with Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

They both discussed matters of mutual interest including preservation of Buddhist and Gandhara civilization and promotion of tourism between two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Lanka High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of provincial government to preserve religious sites of Buddhism and to boost tourism.

KP Speaker also informed the high commissioner about the steps taken by provincial government to improve administration of museums and to facilitate visiting monks to reach their worship places situated in KP.

Mushtaq Ghani also said that people of two countries can be brought further closer by exchanging delegations at trade, cultural and educational level.

He informed that minorities were safe in Pakistan and enjoying equal rights like majority community adding tourism-friendly steps has improved the image of Pakistan worldwide.

He also directed archeology department to make a documentary relating to Buddhism sites in Pakistan for screening in countries where people belonging to the religion live.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sri Lanka Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships In Ghana: Orchestrating Goodwi ..

2 minutes ago

Why govt is silent on Indian atrocities in Occupie ..

12 minutes ago

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank delegation vi ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Israeli Occupation’s Decision t ..

17 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif lashes out at PM Khan, says assets ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan facing crisis after crisis: PBIF

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.